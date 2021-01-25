China says U.S. military in South China Sea not good for peace

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The United States often sends
ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to "flex its
muscles" and this is not good for peace, China's Foreign
Ministry said on Monday, after a U.S. aircraft carrier group
sailed into the disputed waterway.
The strategic South China Sea, through which trillions of
dollars in trade flows each year, has long been a focus of
contention between Beijing and Washington, with China
particularly angered by U.S. military activity there.
The U.S. carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt and
accompanied by three warships, entered the waterway on Saturday
to promote "freedom of the seas", the U.S. military said, just
days after Joe Biden became U.S. president..
"The United States frequently sends aircraft and vessels
into the South China Sea to flex its muscles," the foreign
ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, told reporters, responding to
the U.S. mission.
"This is not conducive to peace and stability in the
region."
China has repeatedly complained about U.S. Navy ships
getting close to islands it occupies in the South China Sea,
where Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan all
have competing claims.
The carrier group entered the South China Sea at the same
time as Chinese-claimed Taiwan reported incursions by Chinese
air force jets into the southwestern part of its air defence
identification zone, prompting concern from
Washington.
China has not commented on what its air force was doing, and
Zhao referred questions to the defence ministry.
He reiterated China's position that Taiwan is an inalienable
part of China and that the United States should abide by the
"one China" principle.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited a radar base in the
north of the island on Monday, and praised its ability to track
Chinese forces, her office said.
"From last year until now, our radar station has detected
nearly 2,000 communist aircraft and more than 400 communist
ships, allowing us to quickly monitor and drive them away, and
fully guard the sea and airspace," she told officers.
Biden's new administration says the U.S. commitment to
Taiwan is "rock-solid".
The United States, like most countries, has no formal
diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is the democratic island's most
important international backer and main arms supplier, to
China's anger.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing and additional reporting by
Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)