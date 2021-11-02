China says Xi was given no option for video address to COP26

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that
President Xi Jinping was not given an opportunity to deliver a
video address to the COP26 climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop
in Scotland and had to send a written response instead.
Xi, who is not attending the United Nations meeting in
person, delivered a written statement https://unfccc.int/documents/308159
to the opening "high-level segment for heads of state and
government" on Monday in which he offered no additional pledges,
while urging countries to keep their promises and "strengthen
mutual trust and cooperation".
"As I understand it, the conference organisers did not
provide the video link method," Chinese foreign ministry
spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular briefing.
Britain has organised the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland
which aims to secure net zero carbon emissions and keep the
Paris Agreement target of a 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature rise
within reach in order to curb the impact of global warming.
Climate watchers have expressed concern that Xi's physical
absence from Glasgow https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/xis-not-there-cop26-hopes-dim-chinese-leaders-likely-absence-2021-10-26
means China is not prepared to offer any more concessions
during this round of talks.
But Beijing has said it has already made a number of major
pledges in the last year, promising to bring emissions to a peak
by 2060, raise total solar and wind capacity to 1,200 gigawatts
by 2030 and curb coal use starting in 2026.
The faltering diplomatic relationship between China and the
United States - the two biggest emitters of climate-warming
greenhouse gases - is emerging as one of the biggest stumbling
blocks during the latest round of climate talks.
Beijing has rejected Washington's efforts to separate
climate from wider conflicts between the two sides, with senior
diplomat Wang Yi telling U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in
September that there was still a "desert" threatening the
"oasis" of climate cooperation.
One particular point of contention for China has been the
U.S. imposition of sanctions on Chinese companies, including
solar equipment suppliers, with links to the Xinjiang region.
China rejects western claims of human rights abuses in the
northwestern region of the country.
"You can't ask China to cut coal production on the one hand,
while at the same time imposing sanctions on Chinese
photovoltaic enterprises," Wang said on Tuesday.
The Global Times, part of the Communist Party-run People's
Daily stable of newspapers, said in a Monday editorial that the
United States should not expect to be able to influence Beijing
on climate, while attacking it on human rights and other issues.
Washington's attitude towards China has made it "impossible
for China to see any potential to have fair negotiation amid the
tensions", the paper said.
