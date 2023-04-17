China says condemns US sanctions on its firms allegedly involved in fentanyl trade

BEIJING (Reuters) - China strongly condemns U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms over their allegedly involvement in the fentanyl trade, and has lodged solemn representations with Washington, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

"China, in the spirit of humanitarianism, has been trying to help the U.S. as best it can," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)