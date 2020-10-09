China says highly concerned about openness, safety of foreign investment in UK market

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said
on Friday China was highly concerned about the openness and
safety of foreign investment in the British market, after a
British parliamentary committee accused Huawei of colluding with
the Chinese state.
Some in Britain are undermining the mutual trust between the
two countries, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman at the Chinese
ministry, said at a regular briefing.
The British parliament's defence committee said on Thursday
it had found clear evidence telecoms giant Huawei had
colluded with the "Chinese Communist Party apparatus", and
Britain may need to remove all Huawei equipment earlier than
planned.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July ordered Huawei
equipment to be purged from the nascent 5G network by the end of
2027.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by
Toby Chopra)