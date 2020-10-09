Log in
China says highly concerned about openness, safety of foreign investment in UK market

10/09/2020 | 03:57am EDT

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday China was highly concerned about the openness and safety of foreign investment in the British market, after a British parliamentary committee accused Huawei of colluding with the Chinese state.

Some in Britain are undermining the mutual trust between the two countries, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman at the Chinese ministry, said at a regular briefing.

The British parliament's defence committee said on Thursday it had found clear evidence telecoms giant Huawei had colluded with the "Chinese Communist Party apparatus", and Britain may need to remove all Huawei equipment earlier than planned.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July ordered Huawei equipment to be purged from the nascent 5G network by the end of 2027. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

