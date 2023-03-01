China says it firmly opposes US comments on compliance with WTO accession commitments
03/01/2023 | 02:54am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China firmly opposes comments made in a report issued by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on China's compliance with its World Trade Organization accession commitments, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Chinese side has noted the report and its false accusations, the statement said, adding that it "ignores China's tremendous achievements in fulfilling its WTO commitments."
