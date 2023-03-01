Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
China says it firmly opposes US comments on compliance with WTO accession commitments

03/01/2023 | 02:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen at the WTO in Geneva

BEIJING (Reuters) - China firmly opposes comments made in a report issued by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on China's compliance with its World Trade Organization accession commitments, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Chinese side has noted the report and its false accusations, the statement said, adding that it "ignores China's tremendous achievements in fulfilling its WTO commitments."

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


