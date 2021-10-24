China says it must consider food and energy security when curbing emissions

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's cabinet on Sunday
outlined measures to achieve its goals of reaching peak carbon
emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060 but said
food and energy security must be considered amid those efforts.
The statement came as severe energy shortages in China
threaten to overshadow Beijing's efforts to curb greenhouse gas
emissions, just as countries prepare for a new round of climate
talks in Glasgow starting on Oct. 31.
China should "manage the relationship between pollution
reduction and carbon reduction and energy security, industrial
supply chain security, food security and normal life of the
people," said a cabinet document published by official media
Xinhua.
It also called for an effective response to the economic
risks of green and low-carbon transition, to "prevent
overreaction, and ensure safe carbon reduction".
Climate watchers were hoping the world's biggest emitter of
greenhouse gases could be persuaded to start cutting coal
consumption earlier than its current target of 2026, but severe
energy shortages have put the government under pressure to
urgently step up production of the fuel.
