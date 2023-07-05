BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China resolutely opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and has lodged stern representations to Washington, China's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"The United States has ignored China's core concerns, violently interfered in China's internal affairs and deliberately pushed up tensions in the Taiwan Strait," spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of ammunition and logistics support to Taiwan in two separate deals valued at up to $440 million, the Pentagon said last week. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)