China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens

Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination and issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens to China, the embassy said in a statement.

China this month stopped issuing visas for Japanese nationals after Japan toughened COVID-19 border control rules for travellers coming directly from China.

Japan lodged a protest to China over the suspension of visas for Japanese citizens, asking Beijing to reverse the action.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by William Mallard)