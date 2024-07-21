BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China will work on policies to build a positive environment and offer more opportunities for private firms, state media said on Sunday, citing detailed reform plans issued after a top-level meeting.

China will improve the policy system to support financing for private enterprises, according to the plans issued after last week's third plenum of the ruling Communist Party's central committee.

Markets will play a decisive role in resource allocation, and the authorities will optimise the layout of state firms, clarifying their key investment areas and promoting concentration in key areas related to national security and national economy, according to the plans. (Reporting by Beiing newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)