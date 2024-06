BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China will resolutely oppose all unilateral sanctions following new warnings from G7 countries on small Chinese banks about their links to Russia, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, spokesperson Lin Jin said at a regular press conference. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)