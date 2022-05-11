China says it will use various policy tools to support employment

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China will strive to stabilise
the economy and will use various policy tools to support
employment, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on
Wednesday.
China's fiscal and monetary policy will prioritise
employment, and various policy tools will be used to help stave
off job losses, the cabinet was quoted as saying after a regular
meeting.
"The new downward pressure on China's economy increased
further in April due to the larger than expected impact from a
new round of the pandemic and changes in the international
situation," the cabinet said.
The economy has taken a hit as local authorities raced to
stop the spread of record COVID-19 cases, which have led to a
full or partial lockdown in dozens of Chinese cities, including
a city-wide shutdown in the commercial hub of Shanghai.
The official jobless rate hit 5.8% in March, a near two-year
high.
China will exempt interest payments on student loans due
this year for college graduates of this year and last year, the
cabinet said.
Price stability, grain output and goods supplies will be
ensured, it added.
An additional 50 billion yuan ($7.45 billion) in renewable
energy subsidies will be allocated for central-government backed
power firms, the cabinet said.
China will also expand effective investment by channeling
more private funds into infrastructure projects via issuance of
real estate investment trusts (REITs), the cabinet said.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a
separate statement that it would launch a special corporate
financing scheme in its unwavering support to the private
economy.
The scheme is funded by state-owned China Securities Finance
Corp, and will support private firms with good prospects and
competitive technology, the CSRC said.
