China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve

10/15/2022 | 06:18am EDT
Dining in resumes at a restaurant in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 measures are the best, most cost-effective and will continue to improve, a spokesman for the ruling Communist Party said on Saturday.

"We firmly believe that the light is ahead and perseverance is victory," Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing ahead of the party's 20th congress.

Sun was responding to a question about whether China risks being isolated from the rest of the world if it continues with its zero-COVID policy.

President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as general secretary of the party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week starting on Sunday.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William)


© Reuters 2022
