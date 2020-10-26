Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China says looking into unfair competition on e-commerce platforms - Xinhua

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:20pm EDT
Workers sort international parcels at a cross-border e-commerce industrial park ahead of the Singles Day online shopping festival in Hefei

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's market regulator and other government departments have launched an exercise focused on e-commerce, with plans to crack down on areas such as unfair competition and the illegal trading of counterfeits or wildlife, state news agency Xinhua said.

The operation will run until December and will also look into areas such as livestreaming, which has in the past two years become a popular sales channel in China, Xinhua said on Saturday, referring to a recently issued notice from the State Administration of Market Supervision and other departments.

The exercise aims to ensure e-commerce platforms are fulfilling their responsibilities to protect the legitimate rights of consumers and operators as well as to maintain a fair and orderly market environment, it added.

(This story has been refiled to correct typographical error in headline to read Xinhua, not Xinuha)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feat.)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Three-day ECA-wide Third Quarterly Review kicks off with a focus on joint-programming for results
PU
06:58pGoldman Sachs attempted to cover up sexual misconduct, lawsuit claims
RE
06:46pU.S. EPA CONSIDERING E15 LABELING CHANGES AT GAS PUMPS : sources
RE
06:25pNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
06:20pWall Street tumbles as virus cases soar
RE
06:20pChina says looking into unfair competition on e-commerce platforms - Xinhua
RE
06:19pJ M Smucker to sell Crisco business in $550 mln cash deal
RE
06:17pHospital Merger Seeks to Create Regional Giant in the West
DJ
06:15pTiffany-LVMH deal clears regulatory hurdles with EU nod
RE
06:05pChina Is Far Behind on U.S. Purchases Under Trade Deal
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group