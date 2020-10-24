China says looking into unfair competition on e-commerce platforms - Xinuha

The operation will run until December and will also look into areas such as livestreaming, which has in the past two years become a popular sales channel in China, Xinhua said on Saturday, referring to a recently issued notice from the State Administration of Market Supervision and other departments.

The exercise aims to ensure e-commerce platforms are fulfilling their responsibilities to protect the legitimate rights of consumers and operators as well as to maintain a fair and orderly market environment, it added.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feat.)