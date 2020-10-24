Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China says looking into unfair competition on e-commerce platforms - Xinuha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 04:51am EDT
Workers sort international parcels at a cross-border e-commerce industrial park ahead of the Singles Day online shopping festival in Hefei

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's market regulator and other government departments have launched an exercise focused on e-commerce, with plans to crack down on areas such as unfair competition and the illegal trading of counterfeits or wildlife, state news agency Xinhua said.

The operation will run until December and will also look into areas such as livestreaming, which has in the past two years become a popular sales channel in China, Xinhua said on Saturday, referring to a recently issued notice from the State Administration of Market Supervision and other departments.

The exercise aims to ensure e-commerce platforms are fulfilling their responsibilities to protect the legitimate rights of consumers and operators as well as to maintain a fair and orderly market environment, it added.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feat.)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aIndonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law
RE
05:00aIndonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law
RE
04:51aChina says looking into unfair competition on e-commerce platforms - Xinuha
RE
02:20aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Second Well in Solabdar Field Productive after 42 Years
PU
02:01aAnt Group IPO pricing 'history's largest', says Alibaba's Jack Ma
RE
01:55aJACK MA : Ant Group IPO pricing 'history's largest', says Alibaba's Jack Ma
RE
12:56aCroatia's Istria region producing some of the world's best olive oil, say experts
RE
12:07aRyanair, easyJet and others offer refunds after watchdog inquiry
RE
10/23EXCLUSIVE : Biden wins major union endorsement in final days of White House race
RE
10/23AmEx issues dismal outlook on business travel spending as profit slumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AmEx issues dismal outlook on business travel spending as profit slumps
2ALPHABET INC. : U.S. judge denies new government bid to remove China's WeChat from U.S. app stores
3Ant Group IPO pricing 'history's largest', says Alibaba's Jack Ma
4Ant Group IPO pricing 'history's largest', says Alibaba's Jack Ma
5EXCLUSIVE: Biden wins major union endorsement in final days of White House race

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group