China says most domestic indicators yet to be back to normal

10/18/2020 | 11:01pm EDT
Chinese national flags set up ahead of Chinese National Day on October 1, in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's statistics bureau said on Monday that most domestic indicators have yet to return to normal and that the economy will continue to face external uncertainties in the fourth quarter.

The trend in domestic consumption is improving, but there is more to be done to boost consumer spending, Liu Aihua, spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press briefing after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product data.

The contribution of final consumption to third-quarter GDP growth turned positive for the first time this year.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


