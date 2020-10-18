China says most domestic indicators yet to be back to normal

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's statistics bureau said
on Monday that most domestic indicators have yet to return to
normal and that the economy will continue to face external
uncertainties in the fourth quarter.
The trend in domestic consumption is improving, but there is
more to be done to boost consumer spending, Liu Aihua,
spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press
briefing after the release of third-quarter gross domestic
product data.
The contribution of final consumption to third-quarter GDP
growth turned positive for the first time this year.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley;
Writing by Ryan Woo
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)