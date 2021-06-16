China says no leak at nuclear plant, no change to detection standards

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that
there was no radiation leak at the Taishan nuclear power station
and it had not raised acceptable limits for radiation levels
around the plant, responding to a CNN report earlier this week.
CNN reported on Monday that Framatome, the French company
which designed the plant, had warned China's National Nuclear
Safety Administration (NNSA) had raised acceptable radiation
limits outside the plant in the southeastern province of
Guangdong to avoid having to shut it down.
The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Wednesday an
increase in radiation levels had been detected in the primary
circuit at Taishan's Unit 1 reactor, but they were within the
parameters for safe operations.
The higher radioactivity level was caused by damage to a
small number of fuel rods, which is usual during production,
transportation and loading of the fuel, the ministry said on its
Wechat social media account.
"Environmental monitoring in the vicinity of the Taishan
plant found no abnormal parameters ... showing no leak has
occurred at all," it said.
About five out of more than 60,000 fuel rods at the Unit 1
reactor were estimated to have been damaged, or less than 0.01%,
far below a designed allowance of 0.25%, it said.
It said the NNSA had approved radiation limits for noble
gases inside the reactor coolant, but this had nothing to do
with the detection of radiation outside the plant, adding that
"the idea in the CNN report was erroneous."
The ministry said it will continue to closely monitor
radioactivity levels at the Unit 1 reactor and would also
maintain communications with the International Atomic Energy
Agency as well as France's nuclear safety watchdog.
The Taishan project, completed in 2019, consists of two
French-designed reactors, and is located around 200 km (124
miles) from Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Min Zhang, Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton;
additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore; editing by
Richard Pullin)