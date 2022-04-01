Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia

04/01/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of China and Russia flags

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday, a day after the European Union warned Beijing against allowing Moscow to work around measures imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wang Lutong, director-general of European affairs at China's foreign ministry, told reporters that China is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia.

"China is not a related party on the crisis of Ukraine. We don't think our normal trade with any other country should be affected," he said.

Wang's comments come a day after an EU-China virtual summit that included the EU's comments on sanctions and China offering assurances that it would seek peace for Ukraine but "in its own way."

Beijing, which has forged closer ties with Moscow, has refused to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine or call it an invasion and has repeatedly criticised what it calls illegal and unilateral Western sanctions.

"We oppose sanctions, and the effects of these sanctions also risk spilling to the rest of the world, leading to wars of the currency, wars of trade and finance and also risk jeopardising the supply chain and industrial chain and globalisatiom and even the economic order," Wang said.

Wang also said there was no progress made during the summit on a stalled investment deal between the two sides.

The EU and China concluded an investment agreement in late 2020, but that was put on hold after Brussels sanctioned Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, which prompted Beijing to blacklist EU individuals and entities.

"The ball is in the court of Brussels," Wang said.

"I think the Europeans have got to remove the sanctions first, and then we can explore the possibility of removing other retaliation measures, which is reciprocal," he said.

While ties between China and the EU have been strained, Wang also spoke of common ground between the huge trading partners, saying that the two sides will deepen cooperation on combating climate change.

He also said that issues including Ukraine and Iran are points of cooperation, not points of friction.

Wang described Friday's talks as "very frank, open and in-depth," echoing a similar a characterisation by EU officials.

The presidents of the European Commission and European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, spoke with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for about two hours, followed by a one-hour session with President Xi Jinping, Wang said.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Yew Lun Tian


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23aSri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
RE
12:15aAustralia-India trade deal to open 'biggest economic door'
RE
12:05aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04/01UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04/01Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus
RE
04/01Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus
RE
04/01China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia
RE
04/01U.S. discusses 'opportunities' for Taiwan to participate at WHO meeting
RE
04/01Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
04/01Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system
3Sundial Growers Granted MCTO
4Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update
5Analysis-Big victory at Amazon gives unions promise - but no end to cha..

HOT NEWS