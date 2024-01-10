BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Chinese satellite launch on Tuesday afternoon was a regular annual arrangement, which has nothing to do with Taiwan elections, China's Taiwan Affairs Office told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
