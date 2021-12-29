Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China says to extend some favourable income tax policies

12/29/2021 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will extend some favourable income tax policies to ease the burden for middle- and low-income groups, state media said on Wednesday, quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The measure is expected to cut taxes by 110 billion yuan ($17.3 billion) a year, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

China will further cut taxes and fees next year to support struggling businesses, the finance ministry said on Monday, echoing pledges from the annual Central Economic Work Conference held earlier this month, an agenda-setting meeting of the country's top leaders.

Preferred tax policies on annual bonuses will be extended until the end of 2023, while favourable tax policies on equity-based incentives will stay in place until the end of next year, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

The world's second-largest economy, which has lost steam after a solid recovery from the pandemic last year, faces multiple challenges as a property downturn deepens, supply bottlenecks persist and strict COVID-19 curbs hit consumer spending.

To stabilise economic growth, China will roll out fiscal policies proactively next year, and make infrastructure investments "appropriately" ahead of time, finance ministry said on Monday.

($1 = 6.3651 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:12aBlistering stock rally pauses for breath
RE
07:08aSpecial Report-Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force
RE
07:05aEPIC and DIATOMS, Inc. Create Exclusive Partnership
SE
07:03aChina says to extend some favourable income tax policies
RE
07:02aIndonesia says will allow stranded Rohingya boat to seek refuge
RE
06:56aU.S. coronavirus cases hit record high
RE
06:54aRescuers work to retrieve bodies at collapsed Sudanese gold mine
RE
06:54aGaza border violence erupts after Palestinian president visits Israel
RE
06:51aAnalysis-U.S. retailers may pay the price for 'extended' holiday return season
RE
06:49aFutures resume year-end rally in thin trading; Tesla jumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Blistering stock rally pauses for breath
2S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
3Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns
4Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year
5Malaysia's Petronas eyes hydrogen with oil uncertainty

HOT NEWS