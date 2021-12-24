China says to extend tariff exemptions on some U.S. products

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Investment themes
Biomass
Financial Data
Cybersecurity
Metaverse
Gold and Silver
In Vino Veritas
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Biomass
Financial Data
Cybersecurity
Metaverse
Gold and Silver
In Vino Veritas
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
China says to extend tariff exemptions on some U.S. products
12/24/2021 | 09:23am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until June 30 next year, the finance ministry said on Friday.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:10a
Asset bubbles? Champagne outfizzes Big Tech and bitcoin in 2021
RE
10:04a
Turkish banks hiked rates in race for lira deposits -sources
RE
10:04a
Turkish government lira support steps and lira deposit competition pushed banks' deposit, loan rates up -sources
RE
10:02a
Toronto index up as Omicron fears ease
RE
09:52a
Mainland China, Hong Kong bourses add ETFs to stock connect schemes
RE
09:49a
Exclusive-U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries - White House
RE
09:47a
United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
RE
09:41a
Eyeing IMF deal, Zambia asks creditors to evaluate debt proposals
RE
09:39a
Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government
RE
09:38a
Libyans voice frustration at derailed election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2
PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
3
AMP-PrivateMarketsCo divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform
4
London Stocks Rise in Holiday Thinned Trade
5
Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over
More news
HOT NEWS
22ND CENTURY GROUP, .
+38.64%
22Nd Century Group, Inc. Announces FDA Authorizes Marketing of 22nd Century Group’s VLN® as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product
INNOVAGE HOLDING COR.
-35.64%
InnovAge Says Colorado Centers Sanctioned, Withdraws FY22 Guidance
QUIDEL CORPORATION
-17.35%
Quidel Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc for $5.9 billion.
CANOPY GROWTH CORPOR.
+1.46%
Toronto index up as Omicron fears ease
BNP PARIBAS
-0.42%
State Street, BNP Reportedly Vying for BBVA Custody Business
RECKITT BENCKISER GR.
+0.08%
Reckitt Benckiser Proposes Sale of E45 Brands to Karo Pharma
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave