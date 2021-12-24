Log in
China says to extend tariff exemptions on some U.S. products

12/24/2021 | 09:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and China fly in Boston

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until June 30 next year, the finance ministry said on Friday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
