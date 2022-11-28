Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China says unaware of issue after Vatican complains about bishops pact

11/28/2022 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man pryas at a Catholic church in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was unaware "of the specific issue" after the Vatican accused Chinese authorities of violating a bilateral pact on the appointment of bishops by installing one in a diocese not recognised by the Holy See.

The Vatican said it learned with "surprise and regret" that the bishop of another district had been installed as auxiliary, or assistant, bishop in China's Jiangxi province.

The appointment appeared to be one of the most serious violations of a 2018 agreement between the Vatican and Beijing on the appointment of bishops.

Asked about the Vatican's statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he was "not aware of the specific issue you mention".

"What I wish to stress is that in recent years China and the Vatican have maintained contact, reached a series of important consensus, China-Vatican relations continue to improve and also promote the harmonious development of Chinese Catholicism," he added.

"The Central Government is willing to continuously expand the consensus of friendship with the Vatican side and work together to uphold the spirit of the interim agreement."

The accord, which some Catholics have denounced as a sell-out to China's Communist authorities, was last renewed for a two-year period in October. Its details are still secret.

(Reporting by Martin Pollard; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:23aBritish lawmakers say business at risk from lack of chip support
RE
05:20aAlert level raised for Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano after eruption - USGS
RE
05:20aChina's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil
RE
05:13aItaly applies 50% windfall tax on energy companies' extra income
RE
05:13aGold gains on dollar pullback, China demand
RE
05:11aStrike brings trains to standstill across Austria
RE
05:09aEU sets out post-Brexit rules for derivatives clearers - draft EU document
RE
05:08aChina's stocks, yuan tumble as COVID protests rattle nerves
RE
05:07aCredit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise
RE
05:07aAfter China's protest weekend, COVID cases hit record
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2China calls for ambitious, pragmatic biodiversity deal
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Italy applies 50% windfall tax on energy companies' extra income
5Take Five: Everything to play for

HOT NEWS