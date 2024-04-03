Financial institutions can independently determine the lowest down payments on personal auto loans for gasoline-engine cars and new energy vehicles (NEVs), the central bank said in a statement released jointly with the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA).
Prior to the revision, which takes effect immediately, NEVs were subject to a minimum down payment of 15% while internal combustion vehicles fell under the preview of a 20% down payment limit.
