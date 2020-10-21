Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China securities regulator approves registration of Ant Group's Shanghai listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 07:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Alipay logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has approved registration of Ant Group's Shanghai listing, the regulator said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05aSteve Moran Shares Leadership Guidance in His New Book, Lead Don’t Manage’
SE
08:00aAUSTRALIA-EUROPEAN UNION JOINT COMMITTEE : Joint Press Release
PU
07:57aStocks fall as investors focus on U.S. stimulus
RE
07:56aInvestors chase European equities, dump U.S. as election nears
RE
07:56aNextEra Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
RE
07:53aU.S. banks sweat regulatory exposure from pandemic loans
RE
07:52aJohnson says London has been 'bankrupted' by its mayor
RE
07:52aPAYPAL : to allow cryptocurrency buying, selling and shopping on its network
RE
07:50aSterling jumps nearly 1% as Barnier strikes more upbeat tone
RE
07:50aTELEFONICA S A : Telefónica Tech promotes the specialisation of its employees with the creation of cybersecurity and cloud academies
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson tops forecast on margin gains and 5G in China
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle Lifts 2020 Guidance Following 3Q Sales Growth -- Update
5PEUGEOT SA : PSA : RBC keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group