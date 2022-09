Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), also told a forum that the local watchdog will work with Hong Kong regulators to expand China-Hong Kong Stock Connect by making more stocks eligible under the cross-border scheme.

On August 26, Beijing and Washington reached an audit deal to allow U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)