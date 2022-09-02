China securities regulator says will implement Sino-U.S. audit deal

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China will implement
its audit agreement with the United States announced last Friday
and will strengthen communication with foreign institutional
investors, a senior Chinese securities regulatory official said
on Friday.
The deal between Beijing and Washington will allow U.S.
regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong
Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened
to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges.
Previously, Beijing had been reluctant to grant such access,
citing national security concerns.
Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a forum that China will take
more measures to open its markets, while putting Chinese firms'
offshore listings in an uniform regulatory framework.
Previously, such listings were largely outside the purview
of Chinese regulators.
"Next, we will roll out more forceful and profound opening
measures," Fang said.
Fang also said that the CSRC will work with Hong Kong
financial regulators to expand the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect
scheme, by including more eligible stocks, part of efforts to
make the city a more appealing listing venue.
An increasing number of U.S.-listed Chinese firms have
conducted secondary or primary listings in Hong Kong, to
mitigate the potential impact from the Sino-U.S. audit dispute.
Under the U.S. law, Chinese companies not compliant with
U.S. audit rules will be prohibited from trading on U.S.
exchanges by 2024.
U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce majors Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc among other
U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspection starting this
month under the new agreement, sources told Reuters.
Meanwhile, legal experts and China watchers warn the two
sides could still clash over how the accord is interpreted and
implemented.
"My instinct is that now that China indicated that they want
to avoid a mass delisting, that things will work out in the
end," said Drew Bernstein, co-chairman of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP.
"But expect some bumps in the road and barrels of midnight
oil being burned before they get there."
