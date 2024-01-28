SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Sunday that it will fully suspend the lending of restricted shares effective from Monday, in policymakers' latest attempt to stabilise the country's stock markets following recent sharp falls.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said it will limit efficiency of some securities lending in securities refinancing market from March 18, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account.

Both Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said they will suspend securities lending by strategic investors during lockup periods, effective from Jan. 29.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)