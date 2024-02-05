SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Monday it will closely monitor and take forceful measures to prevent the risks from pledged shares, after the stock market plunged to five-year lows. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
