China securities watchdog says it expects audit deal with U.S regulators soon

04/21/2022 | 09:43am EDT
BOAO, CHINA (Reuters) - China's securities watchdog is conducting talks with U.S. regulators on a weekly basis over Sino-U.S. audit issues and expects a deal soon, a senior Chinese regulatory official said on Thursday.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) made the comments during a panel discussion at the annual Boao Asia Forum.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS