China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S.

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said
on Sunday it will seek closer cooperation with its U.S.
counterpart and will support overseas listings, after U.S.
regulators tightened disclosure for Chinese companies and voiced
concern about Beijing's regulatory actions.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a
statement that it had taken note of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's (SEC) new requirements for disclosure
regarding Chinese companies' listings and that the two sides
should "uphold the spirit of mutual respect" and "strengthen
communications on regulating China-related stocks."
The CSRC has always been open to companies choosing where to
go public and "China's basic national policy of advancing reform
and opening up is unswerving, and the financial opening to the
outside world will continue," it said on its website.
The SEC said on Friday it would require Chinese companies to
disclose "uncertainty about future actions by the government of
China that could significantly affect the operating company's
financial performance," before allowing them to raise capital
through U.S. stock markets.
Chinese issuers must also disclose if they were denied
permission from Chinese authorities to list on U.S. exchanges
and the risks that such approval could be denied or rescinded,
the SEC added.
China has been tightening its regulatory grip on overseas
share issuance after it launched a cybersecurity probe of
ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc last month, just
days after its listing in New York.
China's cabinet said on July 6 that it would strengthen
supervision of all Chinese firms listed offshore.
Following suit, China's cyberspace regulator said that any
company with data for more than 1 million users must report for
a cybersecurity review before seeking overseas listings. China's
central bank has also said that non-bank payment firms must
report plans for overseas listings.
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Cate Cadell; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)