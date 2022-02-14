Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China seen rolling over medium-term loans, rate change not expected

02/14/2022 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of PBOC

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank is expected to roll over its medium-term loans maturing this week, but a second consecutive cut to its lending rate is seen as unlikely, a Reuters survey showed.

Nineteen out of 22 financial institutions surveyed said they expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to issue 200 billion yuan ($31.45 billion) in maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, matching the amount maturing on Friday.

The remaining three said they expect issuance to slightly exceed the value of loans maturing this week as an indication of the PBOC's easing stance.

All survey respondents said they expect the MLF rate to remain stable.

In January, the PBOC unexpectedly cut the rate on one-year MLF loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.85% from 2.95% previously, alongside a 10 basis-point cut in the seven-day reverse repurchase agreement rate.

Those cuts kicked off a small flurry of further cuts, with the country also trimming rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) loans, and its benchmark loan prime rates (LPRs).

The MLF rate serves as a guide to the LPR, which is decided on the 20th of each month.

However, expectations for another cut are limited, particularly following stronger-than-expected lending data for January, which was seen addressing some concerns over the strength and effectiveness of policy stimulus.

"I don't think rates are likely to move. January credit data wasn't bad, I think we have to watch another month," said Zhou Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank Asia.

The PBOC said on Friday it would keep liquidity reasonably ample and step up financing support for key sectors and weak links of the economy, but not resort to "flood-like" stimulus.

In addition to the 200 billion yuan in MLF loans maturing on Friday, a total of 300 billion yuan in reverse repos mature this week.

The PBOC drained a net 210 billion yuan from the financial system on Monday through its regular open market operations, conducting a 10 billion yuan seven-day reverse repo operation against 220 billion yuan in maturing seven- and 14-day reverse repos. [CN/MMT]

($1 = 6.3587 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Reuters fixed income team; Writing by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.63% 3.18 Delayed Quote.13.88%
COMMERZBANK AG -2.07% 8.814 Delayed Quote.31.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.36288 Delayed Quote.0.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21aChina seen rolling over medium-term loans, rate change not expected
RE
01:20aGold prices ease off 3-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields firm
RE
01:19aAbundant lower-quality Asian wheat supplies to fill corn shortage
RE
01:15aLondon copper prices gain as inflation jitters mount
RE
01:15aJapan brewer kirin to exit myanmar operations - nikkei…
RE
01:00aCsi all share investment banking & brokerage index down more tha…
RE
01:00aFUNDS ON RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORIC U.S. BOND MARKET MOVE : McGeever
RE
12:59aEast moeny information co slumps roghly 15%, set for record intr…
RE
12:53aAustralian shares edge up on energy stocks boost; tech caps gains
RE
12:44aRouble hammered by fears Russia may invade Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's Life Insurance Corp files $8 billion IPO papers
2Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
3Australia's Crown Resorts backs $6.3 billion Blackstone bid, ending Pac..
4Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil scales 7-year peak
5Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, seen gaining as rates outlook impro..

HOT NEWS