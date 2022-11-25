Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China sentences Canadian pop singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail for rape

11/25/2022 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kris Wu performs at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court in Beijing sentenced Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes include rape, according to state media on Friday.

The local court in Chaoyang District of Beijing said investigations showed that from November to December 2020, Wu Yifan raped three women.

The court said they found him guilty of rape as well as of the crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity.

Officials from the Canadian embassy in China attended the sentencing, according to state media.

The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Martin Pollard; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:55aChina stocks rise on property boost; Hong Kong slips as COVID weighs
RE
03:53aAmazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday
RE
03:52aMusk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week
RE
03:46aBOJ's Kuroda gets meagre pay bump even as he stresses need for higher wages
RE
03:42aSSE's Transmission Stake Sale a Positive Surprise
DJ
03:41aChina rolls out private pension scheme in 36 cities
RE
03:37aUkraine's Zelenskiy says Europe must avoid division
RE
03:37aUkraine's president zelenskiy: mission number one is to preserve…
RE
03:35aGhana sovereign dollar bonds fall after deputy minister says considering 30% foreign debt 'haircut'
RE
03:35aU.s. wti crude futures rise $1 to $78.94/bbl…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
2German consumer sentiment stabilizes with help of energy measures -GfK
3Orrön Energy AB report for the nine months ended 30 September 2022
4Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
5Analysis-Out of fashion: Gucci faces daunting task to replace top desig..

HOT NEWS