China set to fine Ant Group over $1 bln, signaling revamp nears end-sources

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities are
poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant
Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter,
setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long
regulatory overhaul.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving
the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was
scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is
readying the fine, said five of the sources.
The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant
about the fine over the past few months, said three of the
sources. It plans to hold more discussions with other regulators
about Ant's revamp later this year and announce the fine as soon
as the second quarter of next year, said a source.
A fine on Ant could help pave the way for the company to
secure a long-awaited financial holding company license, seek
growth again, and eventually revive its plans for a public
market debut.
Ant's fine would be the largest regulatory penalty imposed
on a Chinese internet company since ride-hailing major Didi
Global was fined $1.2 billion by China's cybersecurity regulator
in July.
The fintech firm's affiliate, e-commerce titan Alibaba Group
, last year received a record fine of 18 billion yuan
($2.51 billion) for antitrust violations.
The penalties are part of Beijing's sweeping crackdown on
the country's tech behemoths that has sliced hundreds of
billions of dollars off their values and shrunk revenues and
profits.
But Chinese authorities have in recent months softened their
tone on the tech crackdown amid efforts to bolster an economy
that has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A fine will likely focus on Ant's alleged violations
relating to a "disorderly expansion of capital" and the
corresponding financial risks its once freewheeling businesses
have caused, said one of the sources.
Ant and the PBOC did not respond to Reuters' requests for
comment.
All the sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as
they were not authorized to speak to the media.
BUSINESS OVERHAUL
Chinese authorities abruptly pulled the plug on Ant's IPO,
which was set to be the world's biggest, in November 2020 soon
after billionaire founder Ma publicly criticized China's
regulatory system for stifling innovation.
In the months since then, regulators set about reining in
Ma's empire, starting with the antitrust probe into Alibaba. Ma,
one of China's most successful and influential businessmen, has
largely remained out of public view since the crackdown.
The regulators also pushed Ant, whose businesses span
payment processing, consumer lending and insurance products
distribution, to revamp its business structure and bring it
under tighter regulatory supervision.
Ant has been formally undergoing a sweeping business
overhaul since April last year which includes turning itself
into a financial holding firm, subject to rules and capital
requirements similar to those for banks.
The overhaul includes folding Ant's two lucrative micro-loan
businesses into a consumer finance unit and sharing its treasure
trove of data on more than 1 billion users with state firms, a
move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by
curtailing some of its businesses.
The penalty on Ant, however, is unlikely to be finalized
till China appoints a number of top officials at the State
Council and other government bodies next year, said four of the
sources.
While China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up its
twice-a-decade congress and central leadership reshuffle last
month, top posts at the cabinet and government bodies are still
subject to changes, which typically take place at the annual
meeting of parliament in early March.
The central bank's chief, Yi Gang, 64, is likely to step
down as he nears the official retirement age of 65 for
minister-level officials.
China's State Council Information Office, which handles
media queries for the cabinet, did not respond to a request for
comment.
Just before Ant's IPO dust-up, the central bank officially
issued rules to regulate the country's vast and often complex
financial holdings companies, as part of its efforts to rein in
systemic financial risks.
It has so far approved the establishment of three such firms
including China CITIC Financial Holdings.
The central bank's local branch in the eastern city of
Hangzhou, home to Ant's headquarters, received the firm's
application to set up a financial holding company in June, two
of the six sources and a separate person said.
The PBOC, however, is unlikely to formally disclose the
application till Ant wraps up its revamp, added the sources.
