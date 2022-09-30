Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China sets oil products export quotas at about 15 million T -sources

09/30/2022 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical Group refinery is seen in Ju

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China has set the size of its latest batch of oil products export quotas for 2022 at about 15 million tonnes, trade sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, a shift in fuel export policy as Beijing seeks ways to boost trade.

The quotas, widely expected by the market for the last two weeks, include 13.25 million tonnes of refined products - normally gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel - and 1.75 million tonnes of low-sulphur marine fuel, two of the sources said.

The new issue of 13.25 million tonnes, the year's single largest allotment, takes total allotments of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel combined for 2022 to 37.25 million tonnes, on par with 2021.

Industry and government sources have said the rushed decision to raise refined fuel exports, a change in policy after steep curbs earlier in the year, was part of Beijing's effort to lift sagging merchandise exports.

Asian oil products market fell after the news, with refining profit for 10-ppm gasoil hitting a two-week low of

$32.00 a barrel over benchmark Dubai crude, versus $36.93 on Thursday.

Similarly, refining margins for jet fuel also hit a two-week low of $24.85 a barrel over Dubai, down from $29.58 in the previous session, while those of gasoline slipped to 81 cents a barrel over Brent crude, from $2.13 a day earlier.

Sources said top state refiner Sinopec and CNPC together accounted for over 80% of the new permits, with the rest shared by state-run firms such as Sinochem Group and China National Offshore Oil Company, as well as privately-controlled Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp.

The commerce ministry, which is in charge of issuing quotas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trading sources and analysts said the sheer size of the new quotas, amounting to 55% of the volume of the previous four issues combined, could mean some of them could spill over into 2023.

"Due to the large size and considering refiners' operational situations ... companies may be allowed to use some of the quotas during the first quarter of next year," said China-based commodities consultancy JLC.

China's exports of refined products are set for big increases during the final quarter of this year, it added.

The new quotas, under the fifth batch of issue, included 1.75 million tonnes of very low sulphur marine fuel (VLSFO). That takes total marine fuel quotas released this year to 16.75 million tonnes, nearly 40% more than 2021.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Muyu Xu and Mohi Narayan; Additonal reporting by Matthew Chye; writing by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

By Florence Tan and Muyu Xu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.41% 87.53 Delayed Quote.9.98%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.18% 5278.51 Real-time Quote.-15.77%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.38% 744.6817 Real-time Quote.13.20%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX -1.90% 876.3337 Real-time Quote.43.94%
WTI -0.09% 81.619 Delayed Quote.8.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15aKremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia
RE
07:14aFutures edge higher ahead of key inflation data
RE
07:13aIndia's April-August fiscal deficit at $66.56 billion - govt
RE
07:10aSwedish central bank's Jansson says strong argument for expecting inflation to fall back
RE
07:06aElon Musk set to showcase Tesla's humanoid robot after delay
RE
07:00aMalaysia PM orders misconduct probe into former attorney-general
RE
06:56aChina sets oil products export quotas at about 15 million T -sources
RE
06:53aAmazon India rolls out live-stream shopping to drive festive season sales
RE
06:50aUK Treasury: OBR's economic forecast to be published on Nov. 23
RE
06:42aModi launches India-made high speed train in modernisation drive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
2ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi
3Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5TeamViewer : and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..

HOT NEWS