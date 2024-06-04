BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it has set up a roundtable and coordination mechanism for foreign-funded enterprises to hear out their difficulties, opinions and suggestions.

China is committed to building a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, rule of law-oriented and internationalised, Minister Wang Wentao said during a meeting with the Spanish economy minister and business community in Madrid. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)