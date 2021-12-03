Log in
China shares close higher as consumer staples, chip stocks gain

12/03/2021 | 03:08am EST
SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Friday as consumer staples and chipmakers gained, while huge overseas money inflows also helped lift A-shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 4,901.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,607.43.

** For the week, the CSI300 index edged up 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.2%.

** Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey showed.

** Consumer staples rose 2.6%, while liquor makers jumped 3.1%.

** Semiconductors and utilities gained around 2.5% each, while coal miners surged 4.5%.

** Shipping and port-related stocks jumped, with Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co soaring 10% after it increased prices for some services.

** Northeast Securities said the Omicron coronavirus variant may increase shipping fees, which would benefit related stocks.

** Overseas investors were heavy net buyers of A-shares on Friday, with Refinitiv data showing inflows of more than 13.5 billion yuan through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect programme,.

** Shanxi Securities said the Omicron variant may have a limited impact on A shares, and with the expectation of policy easing, the cross-year opportunities are still worth anticipating. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
