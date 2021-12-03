China shares close higher as consumer staples, chip stocks gain

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on
Friday as consumer staples and chipmakers gained, while huge
overseas money inflows also helped lift A-shares.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 4,901.02,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to
3,607.43.
** For the week, the CSI300 index edged up 0.8%, while the
Shanghai Composite Index added 1.2%.
** Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower
pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and
continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey
showed.
** Consumer staples rose 2.6%, while liquor makers
jumped 3.1%.
** Semiconductors and utilities
gained around 2.5% each, while coal miners surged
4.5%.
** Shipping and port-related stocks jumped, with Ningbo
Zhoushan Port Co soaring 10% after it increased
prices for some services.
** Northeast Securities said the Omicron coronavirus variant
may increase shipping fees, which would benefit related stocks.
** Overseas investors were heavy net buyers of A-shares on
Friday, with Refinitiv data showing inflows of more than 13.5
billion yuan through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect
programme,.
** Shanxi Securities said the Omicron variant may have a
limited impact on A shares, and with the expectation of policy
easing, the cross-year opportunities are still worth
anticipating.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)