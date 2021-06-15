China shares drag on tensions with the West; Lira drops 1%

June 15 (Reuters) - Chinese blue-chip shares, reopening
after a holiday, posted their biggest one-day drop in a month on
Tuesday following fierce G7 criticism of Beijing, while broader
emerging market equities looked set to snap a three-day streak
of gains.
Geopolitics weighed too on Turkish assets, with the lira
losing 1% after an Ankara-Washington meeting failed to yield
breakthroughs. Analysts said emerging market currencies were
generally jittery before the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
meeting.
MSCI's Asia-heavy index of EM equities was flat to
weaker on the day. While most other bourses in Asian rose
between 0.1% to 0.9%, these were countered by losses of 0.7% to
1.1% on mainland China and Hong Kong stocks.
"It is a combination of nervousness ahead of the Fed and the
G7 signaling that it is standing together to stand up to China,"
said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank in
Copenhagen.
The Group of Seven countries criticised China over human
rights, Hong Kong's autonomy and the origin of the coronavirus
pandemic. Beijing denounced the statement as a gross
interference in the country's internal affairs.
Any action against China will spill over into Asian
economies and markets, investors fear, with memories still fresh
of the tit-for-tat trade wars under Donald Trump's
administration.
Strained ties with Washington have also weighed on Turkish
markets, with Ankara's planned purchase of NATO-incompatible
Russian S-400 defence systems a particular sticking point.
President Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with his U.S.
counterpart, Joe Biden, did not deliver much progress on points
of conflict, pushing the lira back towards record lows
hit against the dollar earlier this month.
Christensen said the summit with Biden was possibly less
important for the lira than the Fed, citing fears of stimulus
tapering "which could affect U.S. yields and the lira is super
sensitive towards it".
Focus will now turn to Biden's Wednesday meeting with
Russian President Vladimir Putin but despite severely frayed
ties between the countries, the rouble firmed 0.3% on the
day, tracking oil prices higher.
Western sanctions imposed so far on Russia have been limited
while the currency has also been supported by a hawkish central
bank.
The costs on insuring against default for Turkey and Russia
are below 2020 peaks, but a second wave of the pandemic and
rising geopolitical tensions have seen them tick up slightly
this year.
Emerging currencies broadly are being supported by a
generally weak dollar but investors are waiting to see if the
U.S. Federal Reserve will on Wednesday signal changes in its
accommodative policy stance -- a more hawkish bent could send
investors fleeing from riskier emerging market assets.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund
Blair)