China shares drop as consumer, healthcare stocks fall on profit-booking; Hong Kong slip

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Wednesday,
as investors booked profits after a rally in consumer and
healthcare firms following the country's latest three-child
policy.
** The bluechip CSI300 index fell 0.95% to 5290.86
at the end of the morning session, while the benchmark Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.65% to 3601.24.
** Falling the most, the CSI300 consumer staples sector
and healthcare subindex skid 1.15% and
1.35%, respectively.
** The two sectors, including some birth- and
fertility-related companies, were cheered by investors on
Tuesday after Beijing allowed married couples to have up to
three children, as recent data showed a dramatic decline in
births in the world's most populous country.
** The pullback in stocks also came amid a northbound
outflows via the Stock Connect, hitting 3.6 billion yuan
($564.15 million) on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data.
** Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext slipped 1.56%,
while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down
1.56%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.95%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.42%
to 10,945.09, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.5% at
29,320.10.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.21% while Japan's Nikkei index
was up 0.44%.
($1 = 6.3813 yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)