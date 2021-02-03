Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China shares end lower as losses in tech stocks offset auto gains

02/03/2021 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC -0.46%, CSI300 -0.29

* IT sub-sector index falls 3.4%

* China reports fewest daily new COVID-19 cases in more than a month

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower on Wednesday, as profit-taking in tech stocks with high valuations outweighed gains in automakers on expectations of strong sales growth this year. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.46% to 3,517.31 and the blue-chip CSI300 index shed 0.29%.

** The CSI300 IT index lost 3.4%, while the STAR50 index tracking Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Board, fell 1.9%. ** The auto sector sub-index surged 5.4%, the consumer staples sector was up 1.1%, while the healthcare sub-index gained 0.9%. ** Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd reported a growth of 87.2% in its January vehicle sales from a year ago, while the country's industry association forecast a 4% rise in total annual vehicle sales for 2021 at 26.3 million units.

** Losses were also capped after China reported its fewest number of new COVID-19 cases for a single day in more than a month, the latest indication that the current wave of the disease is subsiding ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, aiding investor sentiment. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.85% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.153%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1%. ** At 07:11 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4581 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.4566. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANGZHENG ENGINEERING CO.,LTD 2.69% 14.51 End-of-day quote.24.55%
DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -10.01% 6.2 End-of-day quote.-39.75%
JIANGSU YUEDA INVESTMENT CO., LTD. -3.07% 3.47 End-of-day quote.-22.89%
NIKKEI 225 1.00% 28646.5 Real-time Quote.2.36%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.00% 4878.13 Delayed Quote.4.50%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.46% 4939.03 Delayed Quote.2.83%
SHAANXI HEIMAO COKING CO., LTD. 10.08% 6.77 End-of-day quote.61.58%
SHENYANG JINBEI AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY LIMITED 0.25% 4.03 End-of-day quote.-29.67%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -0.87% 2491.5018 Real-time Quote.3.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 6.46032 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.06% 6.4582 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aThe IMF's provision of insurance against balance of payments needs and how to improve it
PU
02:48aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : Denmark supports the IMF's crisis response
PU
02:38aChina shares end lower as losses in tech stocks offset auto gains
RE
02:33aIndonesia to boost 2021 COVID-19 recovery budget to $44 bln -finmin
RE
02:32a10-year JGB yields flat as BOJ's Wakatabe offers little guidance on March review
RE
02:32aEU CAR SALES : COVID recovery expected to start in 2021, auto industry says
PU
02:24aVODAFONE : service revenue returns to growth in third quarter
RE
02:23aHouse Republican lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committee assignments - Fox News
RE
02:23aS.Africa's Distell says half-year profits could rise even after booze ban
RE
02:22aSouth Africa's factory activity edges up in January -PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators to meet as brokers call time on Reddit-trader rollercoaster
2Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Alibaba beats revenue forecast, shares slide amid regulatory challenges
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon scores Indian win as court freezes Future's $3.4 billion retail deal
5UK sees Northern Ireland trade problematic, trust with EU damaged

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ