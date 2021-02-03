China shares end lower as losses in tech stocks offset auto gains

* SSEC -0.46%, CSI300 -0.29
* IT sub-sector index falls 3.4%
* China reports fewest daily new COVID-19 cases in more than
a
month
BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower on
Wednesday, as profit-taking in tech stocks with high valuations
outweighed gains in automakers on expectations of strong sales
growth this year.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.46%
to 3,517.31 and the blue-chip CSI300 index shed 0.29%.
** The CSI300 IT index lost 3.4%, while the STAR50
index tracking Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Board,
fell 1.9%.
** The auto sector sub-index surged 5.4%, the
consumer staples sector was up 1.1%, while the
healthcare sub-index gained 0.9%.
** Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd reported a
growth of 87.2% in its January vehicle sales from a year ago,
while the country's industry association forecast a 4% rise in
total annual vehicle sales for 2021 at 26.3 million units.
** Losses were also capped after China reported its fewest
number of new COVID-19 cases for a single day in more than a
month, the latest indication that the current wave of the
disease is subsiding ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays,
aiding investor sentiment.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.85% and the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
0.153%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 1.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 1%.
** At 07:11 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4581 per
U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.4566.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)