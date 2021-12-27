China shares end lower as rising local COVID-19 cases drag consumer firms

* SSEC -0.06%, CSI300 -0.04%
* Xian enters fifth day of lockdown on local infections
* PBOC vows to promote healthy development of real estate
sector
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China shares end slightly lower
on Monday with losses in the consumer sector offseting gains in
property firms as increasing local coronavirus infections
weighed on sentiment ahead of the New Year holiday.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down
0.06% at 3,615.97 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was
down 0.04%.
** The consumer staples sector slumped 1.3%, while
the real-estate index was up 0.57% and the
healthcare subindex gained 0.68%.
** China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases crept up again,
after it reported the highest daily rise in local infections in
21 months over the weekend, with most new infections reported in
the northwestern city of Xian as it entered a fifth day of a
lockdown.
** China's statistics bureau said on Monday that profits at the
country's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in November.
** China's central bank said it will safeguard the legal rights
of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs,
while the nation's top real estate regulator vowed to resolutely
tackle risks stemming from overdue delivery of residential
properties by some top developers.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended unchanged for the
day and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was
weaker by 0.1%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.37%.
** At 07:06 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3714 per
U.S. dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.3672.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)