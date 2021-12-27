Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China shares end lower as rising local COVID-19 cases drag consumer firms

12/27/2021 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC -0.06%, CSI300 -0.04%

* Xian enters fifth day of lockdown on local infections

* PBOC vows to promote healthy development of real estate sector

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China shares end slightly lower on Monday with losses in the consumer sector offseting gains in property firms as increasing local coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment ahead of the New Year holiday. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.06% at 3,615.97 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.04%.

** The consumer staples sector slumped 1.3%, while the real-estate index was up 0.57% and the healthcare subindex gained 0.68%.

** China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases crept up again, after it reported the highest daily rise in local infections in 21 months over the weekend, with most new infections reported in the northwestern city of Xian as it entered a fifth day of a lockdown.

** China's statistics bureau said on Monday that profits at the country's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in November.

** China's central bank said it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs, while the nation's top real estate regulator vowed to resolutely tackle risks stemming from overdue delivery of residential properties by some top developers.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended unchanged for the day and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.1%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.37%. ** At 07:06 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3714 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.3672.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.05% 4.604828 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.09% 8.541341 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.01% 4.9689 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.11% 7.2169 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
HUNAN FANGSHENG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 5.40% 6.05 End-of-day quote.1.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.07% 0.084868 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
INMYSHOW DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO., LTD. 10.04% 14.36 End-of-day quote.13.52%
LANZHOU GREATWALL ELECTRICAL CO., LTD 9.97% 7.39 End-of-day quote.41.84%
NIKKEI 225 -0.37% 28676.46 Real-time Quote.4.88%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.15% 4480.07 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.09% 2610.0211 Real-time Quote.6.98%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.37462 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.06% 6.3714 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
XINHUANET CO., LTD. 3.27% 25.3 End-of-day quote.33.16%
XINJIANG SAYRAM MODERN AGRICULTURE CO., LTD 10.05% 6.46 End-of-day quote.17.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09aRussia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism - RIA
RE
03:08aTurkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge
RE
03:06aChina to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next year
RE
03:05aGazprom says it will not sell gas on its spot platform this week
RE
03:03aAbu Dhabi Global Market to switch to Mon-Fri work week - state news agency
RE
03:03aAbu dhabi global market to switch to mon-fri work week - wam
RE
02:59aModern-day Darwin, E.O. Wilson, dies at 92
RE
02:56aShanghai metals mostly lower as Omicron worries grip markets
RE
02:56aIndia's RBL Bank shares cut losses after RBI says bank health 'stable'
RE
02:51aChina tightens scrutiny on offshore listings in sectors off-limits to foreign investment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2Asia stocks, crude oil retreat as Omicron worries weigh
3China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
4TD on deal hunt after BancWest bid as Canadian lenders pursue U.S. grow..
5UniCredit chairman says banking M&A needs European focus -La Stampa

HOT NEWS