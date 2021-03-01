Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China shares fall as consumer firms drag; Hong Kong down 0.7%

03/01/2021 | 11:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC -0.99%, CSI300 -1.05%, HSI -0.66%

* China annual parliament session to start on Friday

* Traders see little near-term impact of Hang Seng revamp

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Chinese shares reversed course to trade lower on Tuesday, as consumer firms fell after gaining in the previous session, while investors looked to China's annual session of parliament beginning on Friday.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.99% at 3,516.29. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.05%, with the consumer staples sector down 2.16%, the financial sector sub-index 0.94% lower and the healthcare sub-index shedding 1.8%.

** Distillers dragged the consumer index lower. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd slumped 3.61% after a 1.66% rise on Monday. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd fell 2.03% after rising 3.22% in the previous session.

** Chinese equities have come under pressure on worries around policy tightening, and investors now eye the parliamentary session that will chart a course for economic recovery and unveil a five-year plan to fight stagnation.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.1% to 11,442.41, while the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.66% to 29,258.63.

** Traders said Hong Kong shares were not immediately impacted after Hang Seng Indexes Co. Ltd said it would shake up the city's benchmark index, raising the number of Hang Seng constituents to as many as 80 by mid-2022.

** Andy Maynard, head of equities at China Renaissance in Hong Kong said the benchmark changes could impact individual shares closer to the implementation date.

** "It's a good move by the HSI services to somewhat 'modernise' the index... (but) it's impossible to say that it's got any impact in terms of the performance of today's market," he said.

** The smaller Shenzhen index dipped 0.51%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index lost 0.78% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index fell 0.09%.

** The yuan traded at 6.4718 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07%. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 1.32% 29427.89 Real-time Quote.8.07%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD. 1.66% 2158 End-of-day quote.8.01%
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD. 3.22% 289.02 End-of-day quote.-0.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aMalaysia says FDI inflows dropped 56% in 2020 to $3.4 bln
RE
12:41aAS ASIA LNG PRICE RETREATS, CHINA STORAGE LOOMS AS KEY ISSUE : Russell
RE
12:37aU.S. EXTRADITES TWO MEN TO JAPAN CHARGED IN CARLOS GHOSN'S ESCAPE : lawyer
RE
12:35aOil optimism unwinding market's mad dash for storage
RE
12:26aChina's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics
RE
12:23aOil slides 1% on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand
RE
12:17aChina considers ways to manage financial risks stemming from capital inflows
RE
12:16aChinese fintech platforms expected to meet capital requirements within two years - regulator
RE
12:15aBetting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030
RE
12:12aOil slides 1% on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
2Asian shares perk up as calmer bonds ease jitters
3Huawei CFO's lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
4NOT THE COW, THE HOW: Increasing Livestock Productivity, Improving Natural Resource Management, and Enhanci..
5LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Letter to Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ