Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China shares fall as financials, real estate firms weigh

11/02/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Shanghai stocks -1.1%, blue-chip CSI300 -1.04%

* Financials, real estate, energy sectors weigh

* Negative earnings growth could extend into Q4 -UBS

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Tuesday as energy, financials and real estate stocks weighed amid growing concerns about China's economic outlook. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,505.63. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.04%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 2.33% and the real estate index down 2.36%. ** Shares and bonds of Chinese property developers stumbled as worries over spreading financial contagion worsened following a debt exchange from one of the country's top 20 homebuilders that triggered a flurry of credit warnings.

** The CSI energy index fell 2.55%, following a 13% drop on Monday. China said on Sunday it was releasing gasoline and diesel reserves to boost market supply and stabilise prices.

** "Negative growth in Q3 earnings might deepen investors' concerns about an economic downturn. Looking into Q4, weaker economic activities and a higher earnings base could weigh further on growth momentum, and we do not rule out negative earnings growth continuing in Q4," analysts at UBS said in a report.

** "We think cyclical sectors will face greater pressure for downward revisions to earnings along with the current notable slowdown in earnings growth," they added.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.23%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.43%. ** At 07:00, the yuan was quoted at 6.399 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.3982. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 0.9% and the CSI300 has fallen 7.1%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 17.5%. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.18% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53aSpain's energy minister says country has secured reserves equivalent to 45-day natural gas consumption
RE
03:52aBP raises share buybacks by $1.25 billion after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit
RE
03:51aChina stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
RE
03:50aOil prices rise on slow OPEC output increase
RE
03:50aFlutter cuts guidance on unfavourable sports results, Dutch exit
RE
03:48aAustralia's central bank opens door to earlier rate rise, pledges patience
RE
03:48aBlackRock to nearly halve stake in under-pressure e-commerce firm THG
RE
03:46aEURO ZONE BANKS SEE A FURTHER DROP IN SOURED DEBT : Ecb
RE
03:44aFlutter cuts guidance on unfavourable sports results, Dutch exit
RE
03:42aChina shares fall as financials, real estate firms weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
2Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
3Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: 9M Growth of 9.8% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin +0.6..
5California Judge Rules That Teva Did Not Cause a Public Nuisance or Mak..

HOT NEWS