China shares fall as financials, real estate firms weigh

* Shanghai stocks -1.1%, blue-chip CSI300 -1.04%
* Financials, real estate, energy sectors weigh
* Negative earnings growth could extend into Q4 -UBS
SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Tuesday
as energy, financials and real estate stocks weighed amid
growing concerns about China's economic outlook.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down
1.1% at 3,505.63.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.04%, with its
financial sector sub-index lower by 2.33% and the
real estate index down 2.36%.
** Shares and bonds of Chinese property developers stumbled as
worries over spreading financial contagion worsened following a
debt exchange from one of the country's top 20 homebuilders that
triggered a flurry of credit warnings.
** The CSI energy index fell 2.55%, following a 13%
drop on Monday. China said on Sunday it was releasing gasoline
and diesel reserves to boost market supply and stabilise prices.
** "Negative growth in Q3 earnings might deepen investors'
concerns about an economic downturn. Looking into Q4, weaker
economic activities and a higher earnings base could weigh
further on growth momentum, and we do not rule out negative
earnings growth continuing in Q4," analysts at UBS said in a
report.
** "We think cyclical sectors will face greater pressure for
downward revisions to earnings along with the current notable
slowdown in earnings growth," they added.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.9% and the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by
0.23%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.43%.
** At 07:00, the yuan was quoted at 6.399 per U.S.
dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.3982.
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 0.9% and the
CSI300 has fallen 7.1%, while China's H-share index listed in
Hong Kong is down 17.5%. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.18%
this month.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)