China shares fall as fresh sanctions on Russia dampen sentiment

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese A-shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firm stocks, as tough new Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine pushed investors away from riskier assets.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.14% at 3,446.44.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.36%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.73%, the consumer staples sector down 0.64%, the real estate index down 1.61% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.59%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.15% to 7,899.62, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.38% at 22,452.16.

** The Hang Seng earlier hit its lowest level since March 24, 2020, and is just 6.2% higher than its lowest point in March 2020 at the peak of global market panic over the initial spread of COVID-19.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.27%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.11% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.07%.

** Materials, energy and defence shares rose as investors bet on sectors they saw as potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine.

** The CSI Defense index was 1.77% higher and the SSE Resource index added 1.66%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.90% while Japan's Nikkei down 0.42%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3112 per dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.317. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.11% 4.529605 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.18% 8.417505 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.43% 4.9284 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.39% 7.0356 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
HANG SENG -1.28% 22496.1 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.90% 0.08338 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.30% 4156.68 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.48% 3887.45 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 1.21% 2417.1623 Real-time Quote.-8.71%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.25% 6.3109 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.10% 6.311 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.02% 83.8898 Delayed Quote.11.49%
