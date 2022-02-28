China shares fall as fresh sanctions on Russia dampen sentiment

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese A-shares fell on
Monday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firm stocks, as
tough new Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of
Ukraine pushed investors away from riskier assets.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index
was down 0.14% at 3,446.44.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.36%,
with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.73%,
the consumer staples sector down 0.64%, the real
estate index down 1.61% and the healthcare
sub-index down 0.59%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.15%
to 7,899.62, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.38%
at 22,452.16.
** The Hang Seng earlier hit its lowest level since March
24, 2020, and is just 6.2% higher than its lowest point in March
2020 at the peak of global market panic over the initial spread
of COVID-19.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.27%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by
0.11% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was
down 0.07%.
** Materials, energy and defence shares rose as investors
bet on sectors they saw as potentially benefiting from the
conflict in Ukraine.
** The CSI Defense index was 1.77% higher and
the SSE Resource index added 1.66%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.90% while Japan's Nikkei
down 0.42%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3112 per dollar,
0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.317.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)