China shares fall as industrial profit growth slows

* SSEC -0.37%, CSI300 -0.33%, HSI -1.16%
* Industrial firms weigh as profit growth slows
* Yuan firms to 6.7021 per dollar
SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chinese A-shares fell on
Tuesday, weighed by industrial and consumer staple firms, after
data showed a slowdown in industrial profit growth in September.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
down 0.37% at 3,239.03 points.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.33%, with its
industrial sector sub-index down 0.87%. Financial
shares slipped 0.71% and the consumer staples sector
dipped 0.19%.
** Profits at China's industrial firms rose 10.1% in September
year-on-year but growth slowed from August, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday, as factory-gate
deflation and rising raw materials costs undercut a recovery in
the manufacturing sector.
** The smaller Shenzhen index fell 0.22%, while the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.54% and
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index added 1.01%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong dropped 1.53% to
9,970.88, while the Hang Seng Index fell 1.16% to
24,629.93.
** That follows Wall Street sharp fall overnight as anxiety grew
over new record daily COVID-19 cases in the United States and
part of Europe and uncertainty about a U.S. coronavirus relief
package.
** Investors in Hong Kong lined up to participate in Ant Group's
initial public offering, putting the
company on track to raise up to $34.4 billion in the world's
largest stock market debut.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.7021 per U.S. dollar,
0.14% firmer than the previous close of 6.7118.
** This year, the Shanghai stock index is up 6.2% and the
CSI300 has risen 14.1%, while China's H-share index listed in
Hong Kong has fallen 10.7%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.65%
this month.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)