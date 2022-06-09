China shares fall on Shanghai's new COVID curbs, growth stocks weigh

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on
Thursday, as parts of Shanghai began imposing new COVID-19
restrictions, with growth stocks leading declines on profit
booking.
The CSI300 index fell 0.6%, to 4,193.01 by the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.5% to 3,247.86.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 21,961.60. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 7,649.50.
** Residents of Shanghai's Minhang district were ordered to
stay home for two days in a bid to control coronavirus
transmission risks, with daily national COVID-19 cases also
rising slightly in the week.
** "The uncertainty over COVID outbreaks means Chinese
equities are still likely to be susceptible to start-stop
cycles," BNP Paribas analysts said in a note.
** China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May,
shattering expectations, while imports expanded for the first
time in three months as Shanghai and Beijing relaxed curbs.
** To revive confidence among multinational companies,
Shanghai officials are holding multiple meetings with foreign
firms and easing a key border requirement for overseas workers.
** Asian stocks fell as investors worried about the outlook
for more rate rises ahead of a key meeting of the European
Central Bank later in the day.
** Growth stocks that led a recent rebound dropped on
profit-taking, with semiconductors tumbling nearly
3% and new energy down 1.4%.
** Real estate developers jumped 2.3% and banks
rose 1.3%, while construction engineering companies
edged up 1.1%.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged down
0.8%, after jumping 4.8% on Wednesday following a series of
positive developments in the sector.
** "While the market is still concerned about the regulation
of data, but based on recent good news, the clampdown over the
past year seems to come to an end," said Linus Yip, chief
strategist at First Shanghai Securities.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)