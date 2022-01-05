Log in
China shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile edges higher in Shanghai debut

01/05/2022 | 02:26am EST
* Shanghai Composite, CSI300 fall 1%

* Tech shares lead falls; market regulator issues fines

* Yuan little changed vs. dollar ahead of Fed minutes

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Wednesday, as weakness in technology stocks continued to drop, with the country's market regulator levying new fines against several leading high-tech names.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.02% at 3,595.18.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.01%, with info tech firms down 2.83%, the semiconductor sector down 4.33% and industrial firms down 2.71%.

** Investors had a fresh reminder of regulatory pressures for tech firms in China as the country's top market regulator on Wednesday announced fines against Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd , and Bilibili Inc for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.75% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.728%.

** Real estate shares continued the previous day's rebound, with a sub-index tracking the sector up 2.31%.

** Worries over developer China Evergrande Group's near-term debt obligations saw some relief as the company announced a bondholder meeting to discuss delaying repayment.

** China Mobile Ltd shares pared strong early gains in their Shanghai trading debut to finish up just 0.52% on the day.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.88%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.1%.

** At 07:00 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.371 per U.S. dollar, barely firmer than Tuesday's close of 6.372.

** The largest gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Wuhan Keqian Biology Co Ltd, up 15.34%, followed by Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd, gaining 10.07% and Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd, up 10.06%.

** The biggest decliners in the Shanghai index were Beijing Balance Medical Technology Co Ltd down 10.61%, followed by Jiangsu Highhope International Group Corp losing 10.05% and Aerosun Corp down by 10.03%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROSUN CORPORATION -1.28% 13.86 End-of-day quote.-1.28%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.68% 119.56 Delayed Quote.0.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.13% 4.60639 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.72369 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BILIBILI INC. -8.94% 40.42 Delayed Quote.-12.89%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.01% 8.621735 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.35325 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.07% 5.0113 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7861 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 1.26% 1.61 End-of-day quote.1.26%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 1.91% 48 End-of-day quote.2.56%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.14% 7.199 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.1298 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.02% 0.085523 Delayed Quote.0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013428 Delayed Quote.0.14%
JIANGSU HIGH HOPE INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORPORATION 9.92% 3.88 End-of-day quote.9.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.20% 0.67998 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
NIKKEI 225 0.10% 29332.16 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.00% 4421.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.24% 4166.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -1.02% 3767.5211 Real-time Quote.-0.20%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -1.74% 2598.9837 Real-time Quote.-0.10%
SICHUAN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED -4.35% 1.98 End-of-day quote.-4.81%
SUNDY LAND INVESTMENT CO., LTD. 9.96% 2.98 End-of-day quote.9.96%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.84% 450 End-of-day quote.-1.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.37336 Delayed Quote.0.27%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.00% 6.3723 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WUHAN KEQIAN BIOLOGY CO.,LTD 1.60% 27.97 End-of-day quote.1.60%
HOT NEWS