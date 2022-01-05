China shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile edges higher in Shanghai debut

* Shanghai Composite, CSI300 fall 1%
* Tech shares lead falls; market regulator issues fines
* Yuan little changed vs. dollar ahead of Fed minutes
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on
Wednesday, as weakness in technology stocks continued to drop,
with the country's market regulator levying new fines against
several leading high-tech names.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was
down 1.02% at 3,595.18.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.01%, with
info tech firms down 2.83%, the semiconductor sector
down 4.33% and industrial firms down
2.71%.
** Investors had a fresh reminder of regulatory pressures
for tech firms in China as the country's top market regulator on
Wednesday announced fines against Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd
, and Bilibili Inc for failing to properly
report about a dozen deals.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.75% and
the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
2.728%.
** Real estate shares continued the previous day's rebound,
with a sub-index tracking the sector up 2.31%.
** Worries over developer China Evergrande Group's
near-term debt obligations saw some relief as the company
announced a bondholder meeting to discuss delaying repayment.
** China Mobile Ltd shares pared strong early
gains in their Shanghai trading debut to finish up just 0.52% on
the day.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.88%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 0.1%.
** At 07:00 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.371 per
U.S. dollar, barely firmer than Tuesday's close of 6.372.
** The largest gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index
were Wuhan Keqian Biology Co Ltd, up 15.34%,
followed by Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd,
gaining 10.07% and Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd, up
10.06%.
** The biggest decliners in the Shanghai index were Beijing
Balance Medical Technology Co Ltd down 10.61%,
followed by Jiangsu Highhope International Group
Corp losing 10.05% and Aerosun Corp down
by 10.03%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)