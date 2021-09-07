China shares gain on surprise jump in export growth

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Tuesday,
lifted by materials firms, after the country's exports
unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August, and as officials
vowed to push further opening of capital markets to foreign
investors.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
up 0.77% at 3,649.65.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.16%, with
the materials sector up 2.87% and the consumer
discretionary sub-index up 1.26%.
** The country's exports rose 25.6% from a year earlier in
August, pointing to some resilience in China's industrial
sector.
** The country will further open its capital markets to foreign
investors, the top securities regulator said on Monday, adding
that it will pursue pragmatic cross-border cooperation to
regulate overseas-listed Chinese companies.
** Foreign investors were net buyers of A-shares through the
Stock Connect programme, with Refinitiv data showing net inflows
of 2.71 billion yuan at midday.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.87% to
9,452.58, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.61%
at 26,322.18.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.59%, the start-up
board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged and
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.09%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.01% while Japan's Nikkei index
was up 0.71%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.4549 per U.S. dollar,
0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.458.
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.1% and
the CSI300 has fallen 5.2%, while China's H-share index listed
in Hong Kong is down 12%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.98% this
month.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)