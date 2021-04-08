China shares rise as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts

* SSEC +0.2%, CSI300 +0.2%, HSI +0.8%
* Healthcare shares lead gains on vaccination efforts
* Shares in Hainan-based companies jump on govt support
SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - China stocks gained on
Thursday, as healthcare shares were boosted by a ramp-up of
vaccination efforts in the country amid the emergence of a new
cluster of infections.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
up 0.19% at 3,486.19 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
gained 0.15%.
** The healthcare sub-index surged 1.45% and the
consumer staples sector was up 0.37%, while the
real estate index down 1.57%.
** China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on April 7, with 11 of
the new cases were local infections reported in the southwestern
Yunnan province.
** The country had administered a total of 145.39 million
COVID-19 vaccine doses, as of Tuesday.
** Shares in Chinese real estate developers fell after Beijing
said it would push for property tax. Vanke and
Gemdale Corp fell 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.
** The National Development and Reform Commission rolled out new
measures to relax market entries in the southern island of
Hainan, boosting shares of local firms such as Hainan Haide
Capital Management Co.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.18% to
11,090.36, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.83% at
28,913.50.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.22%, the start-up
board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.86%, while
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was flat.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.34%, while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.29%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.547 per U.S. dollar,
0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.5435.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)