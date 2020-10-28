China shares rise driven by consumer, healthcare stocks; Hang Seng slips

* SSEC 0.2%, CSI300 0.6%, HSI -0.3%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.2%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 6.1%
* FTSE China A50 +0.5%
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 28(Reuters) - China stocks rose on
Wednesday, led by gains in consumer and healthcare companies, as
sentiment was lifted by hopes of a speedy economic recovery from
the COVID-19 pandemic.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
up 0.16% at 3,259.60 points.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.55%. The
consumer staples sector jumped 2.55% and the
healthcare sub-index gained 0.84%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.3%. The start-up
board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.51% and Shanghai's
tech-focused STAR50 index jumped 1.21%.
** Mainland shares are accumulating momentum this week as
investors are expecting further economic recovery and new
listings of fintech shares such as Alibaba's Ant Group
, said Yang Delong, investment manager at First
Seafront Fund Management Co.
** A Reuters poll forecast China's fourth-quarter GDP rising
5.8% year-on-year, up from 4.9% reported in the July-September
period as economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter
after consumers shook off their coronavirus caution.
** Hong Kong's aggregate balance, an indicator of Hong Kong
dollar liquidity, will hit an all-time high on Oct. 29 as the
Ant IPO attracts cash into the financial hub. Ant Group is
looking to raise up to $34.4 billion in Hong Kong and
Shanghai.
** Markets liquidity will be tested by the upcoming blockbuster
Ant IPO and investors are likely to lock in more profits from
blue-chip property and financial shares, said Zhang Qi, analyst
with Haitong Securities Co.
** Investors shrugged off news of a resurgence in coronavirus
infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region. China reported
42 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 27, the highest daily toll in more
than two months.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.35% to
9,968.41, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.24% at
24,727.20.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.14%, while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.31%.
(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew
Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)