Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China shares rise on c.bank's liquidity boost; EV, healthcare stocks shine

01/19/2021 | 11:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC +0.01%, CSI300 +0.28%, HSI +0.26%

* PBOC injects a net 278 bln yuan liquidity

* Biden to be sworn into office on Wednesday

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in electric vehicle and healthcare stocks, as the central bank kept liquidity abundant to further support economic recovery from COVID-19.

** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.01% at 3,566.67, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.28%. ** Leading the gains, its new-energy vehicle sector sub-index rose 3.6% while the healthcare sub-index was up 2.38%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.75% to 11,822.15, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.26% at 29,718.86.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.75%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.94% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.37%.

** China's central bank injected a net 278 billion yuan on the day via reverse repo operations, according to Reuters calculation.

** Chinese mom-and-pop investors are stampeding into the stock market for fear of missing out on the bull run, with more than 1.6 million share trading accounts newly opened in December, doubling from a year earlier, latest data shows.

** China's capital Beijing stepped up COVID-19 measures, after reporting the biggest daily jump in new cases in more than three weeks.

** Sentiment in Hong Kong was also buoyed by a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn in later in the day.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.03% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.74%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4698 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.48. (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 2.71% 29630.38 Real-time Quote.8.81%
NIKKEI 225 1.39% 28633.46 Real-time Quote.2.91%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.54% 4817.11 Delayed Quote.4.30%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.43% 4836.68 Delayed Quote.3.26%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.21% 6.4655 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.14% 6.4684 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01/20Trump Has Granted Clemency To Steve Bannon - NYT
RE
01/19BANK INDONESIA : The Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Jan 21st, 2021
PU
01/19Business investments into Singapore rise 13%, highest in over a decade
RE
01/19Oil rise on hopes of U.S. stimulus and crude stocks drawdown
RE
01/19Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office
RE
01/19Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office
RE
01/19China's 2020 U.S. soybean imports surged though likely missed trade target
RE
01/19APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : An Ecologist on the Global Impact of Wetlands for Climate Change Mitigation
PU
01/19LME copper rises on U.S. stimulus hopes, softer dollar
RE
01/19China shares rise on c.bank's liquidity boost; EV, healthcare stocks shine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : forecasts an end to borrowing binge, shares surge
2Goldman hints at cost cuts to hit targets as trading gains look ready to slow
3Wall Street closes higher as Yellen backs more stimulus
4'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : India asks Facebook's WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ