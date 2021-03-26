Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces

03/26/2021 | 12:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC 1.37%, CSI300 1.95%, HSI 1.14%

* Distillers lead gains, lifted by overseas buyers

* Xiaomi leads HK tech gains after Reuters report on EV plan

SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Friday as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors, although major equities remained well below recent highs due to concerns over gradual policy tightening. ** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.95%. The index remains down more than 15% from a record high touched on Feb. 18. ** The Shanghai Composite index was up 1.37% at 3,409.77 points, leaving it 8.63% below a five-and-a-half-year high touched in February. ** A sub-index tracking the consumer staples sector was up 2.56% at midday, led by distiller heavyweights Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, up 2.13%, and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd , up 3.74%. ** The financial sector sub-index added 0.68%, the real estate index gained 0.51% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 3.51%. ** Refinitiv data showed strong inflows through the northbound leg of the Stock Connect as foreign investors bought shares. ** ANTA Sports Products Ltd rose 4.29% and Li Ning Co Ltd jumped 6.3% as internet users said they would support local brands after Nike and Adidas came under attack on Chinese social media over past comments about labour conditions in Xinjiang. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.39% to 10,893.35 and the Hang Seng Index was up 1.14% at 28,218.31. ** The Hang Seng was supported by a rebound in technology firms, with the Hang Seng tech index up 1.62%, boosted by Xiaomi Corp. ** Xiaomi jumped 6.69% after Reuters reported the company's plan to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory. Great Wall's Hong Kong shares soared 11.9% and its Shanghai shares rose by the 10% daily limit. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.94%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.13% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.17%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -6.10% 261.8 Delayed Quote.-12.12%
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED 8.40% 121.3 End-of-day quote.-1.30%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 4.75% 19.84 End-of-day quote.-25.41%
HANG SENG 0.00% 27900.64 Real-time Quote.2.46%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD. -0.90% 1971 End-of-day quote.-1.35%
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED 10.74% 50 End-of-day quote.-6.19%
NIKE, INC. -3.39% 128.64 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 2.05% 4431.69 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.89% 4498.95 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -0.02% 2266.7376 Real-time Quote.-7.01%
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD. -1.85% 255.98 End-of-day quote.-12.29%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -4.40% 23.9 End-of-day quote.-28.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aConsumer price falls slow in Tokyo, signal fading deflation fear
RE
01:04aIndonesia's GDP recovery seen unaffected by capital outflows - central bank
RE
01:01aGold dips to near one-week low as U.S. dollar stands tall
RE
12:59aChina shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces
RE
12:20aUber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week
RE
12:18aIndian shares take breather from virus-driven selloff
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
12:15aTRENDS IN MALAYSIAN POVERTY AND INCOME DYNAMICS : do regional inequalities trump ethnic disparities?
PU
12:11aAsian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Yes or no?' U.S. lawmakers fume over Big Tech's answers on misinformation
2Indonesia weather agency sees delayed arrival of dry season in 2021
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
4Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away
5Tesla CEO Musk's anti-union tweet from 2018 must be deleted - U.S. labor board
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ