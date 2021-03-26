China shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces

* SSEC 1.37%, CSI300 1.95%, HSI 1.14%
* Distillers lead gains, lifted by overseas buyers
* Xiaomi leads HK tech gains after Reuters report on EV plan
SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Friday
as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors,
although major equities remained well below recent highs due to
concerns over gradual policy tightening.
** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index
was up 1.95%. The index remains down more than 15% from a record
high touched on Feb. 18.
** The Shanghai Composite index was up 1.37% at 3,409.77
points, leaving it 8.63% below a five-and-a-half-year high
touched in February.
** A sub-index tracking the consumer staples sector
was up 2.56% at midday, led by distiller heavyweights Kweichow
Moutai Co Ltd, up 2.13%, and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd
, up 3.74%.
** The financial sector sub-index added 0.68%, the
real estate index gained 0.51% and the healthcare
sub-index jumped 3.51%.
** Refinitiv data showed strong inflows through the northbound
leg of the Stock Connect as foreign investors bought shares.
** ANTA Sports Products Ltd rose 4.29% and Li Ning Co
Ltd jumped 6.3% as internet users said they would
support local brands after Nike and Adidas
came under attack on Chinese social media over past comments
about labour conditions in Xinjiang.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.39% to
10,893.35 and the Hang Seng Index was up 1.14% at
28,218.31.
** The Hang Seng was supported by a rebound in technology firms,
with the Hang Seng tech index up 1.62%, boosted by
Xiaomi Corp.
** Xiaomi jumped 6.69% after Reuters reported the company's plan
to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's
factory. Great Wall's Hong Kong shares soared 11.9%
and its Shanghai shares rose by the 10% daily limit.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.94%, the start-up
board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.13% and
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.17%.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)